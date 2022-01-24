W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 208 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $211.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

