W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

