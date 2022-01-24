T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.20 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

