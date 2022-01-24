Berry Street Capital Management LLP Reduces Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for 9.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $59,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $108,880,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nuance Communications by 254.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,316,000 after buying an additional 1,427,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nuance Communications by 25,016.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,836,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

