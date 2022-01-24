WS Management Lllp Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.6% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

