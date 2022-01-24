Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

