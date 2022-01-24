Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $634.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $830,226.05 and $634.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.43 or 0.06602255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00297867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00795108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00411305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00253708 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

