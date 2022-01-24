Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,271.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Ink has a market cap of $445,191.93 and $48,271.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

