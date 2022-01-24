$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.52 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.