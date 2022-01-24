$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.52 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

