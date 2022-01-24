RealFevr Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. RealFevr has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $251,017.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr's total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr's official Twitter account is @realfevr

