People s United Financial Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $144.72 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

