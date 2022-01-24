M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $160.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.