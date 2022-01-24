Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,487 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,890,000.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NBO opened at $12.01 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

