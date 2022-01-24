Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,370 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

