Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,877 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.61 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

