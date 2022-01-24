Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Credicorp worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Credicorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of BAP opened at $137.29 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.