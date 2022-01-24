Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,280 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Copart by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.