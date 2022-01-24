Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $212.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.