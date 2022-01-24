Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 595,292 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.73% of Ribbon Communications worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

