Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,647 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

