DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 531.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,011 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DocuSign by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

