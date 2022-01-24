Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Position Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.32% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,772,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $110.42 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.