Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.67% of Health Catalyst worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCAT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1,480.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $558,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,361. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

