Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 136,887 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136,887 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $1,889,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

