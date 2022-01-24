Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,046 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

