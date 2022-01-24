Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $367.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.75. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

