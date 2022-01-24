TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $131.22 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62.

