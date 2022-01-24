Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 9,792 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

