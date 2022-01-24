Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $580.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.