Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $305.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

