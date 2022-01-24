Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 252.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

