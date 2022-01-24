OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

OPK stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

