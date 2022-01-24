OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
OPK stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
