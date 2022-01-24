Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $150.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

