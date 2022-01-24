Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 1.4% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

