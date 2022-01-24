Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

