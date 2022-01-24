Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBT opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.