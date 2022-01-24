Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,622 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

