OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:OGI opened at C$1.81 on Friday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

