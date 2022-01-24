Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.