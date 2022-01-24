Berenberg Bank Raises Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 350

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.78) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday.

ECEL opened at GBX 267 ($3.64) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.91. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The company has a market cap of £298.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

