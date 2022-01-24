Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target at $42.00

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price for the company.

OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $18.44 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

