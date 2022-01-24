Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

