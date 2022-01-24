Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday.

VCISY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Vinci has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

