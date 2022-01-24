Antero Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Midstream stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

