Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.17 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

