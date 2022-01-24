iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,884 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

