Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 10,893 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $126.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $111.03 and a one year high of $136.75.

