Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average of $234.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

