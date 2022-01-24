BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $55.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

