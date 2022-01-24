Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.